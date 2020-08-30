Dr. Guillermina Nava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermina Nava, MD
Dr. Guillermina Nava, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
University Surgeons4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 576-9317
Dmc - Children's Hospital of Michigan3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-0247TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (800) 527-6266Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Nava is great. She explains the process well and is very attentive and available.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1164631024
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Nava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nava has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.