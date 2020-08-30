See All Plastic Surgeons in Detroit, MI
Dr. Guillermina Nava, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Guillermina Nava, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Nava works at Harper Transplant Surgery in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Surgeons
    4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 576-9317
  2. 2
    Dmc - Children's Hospital of Michigan
    3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 745-0247
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Karmanos Cancer Center
    4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 527-6266
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reduction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Guillermina Nava, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164631024
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermina Nava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nava works at Harper Transplant Surgery in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Nava’s profile.

    Dr. Nava has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

