Overview

Dr. Guilherme Silva, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Silva works at MDVIP - Houston, Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.