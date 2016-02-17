Dr. Guilherme Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guilherme Silva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guilherme Silva, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Locations
Baylor College of Medicine - Department of Orthopedic Surgery7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr.Silva was great he is very humble and his work is amazing God has truly given him a gift.... He will be forever in our prayers in thanksgiving for repairing our daughters heart ?
About Dr. Guilherme Silva, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1952579153
Education & Certifications
- Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
