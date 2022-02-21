See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD

Interventional Neuroradiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Dabus works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dabus?

Feb 21, 2022
Every body were very attentive and straight forward
— Feb 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dabus to family and friends

Dr. Dabus' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dabus

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD.

About Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Neuroradiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386602399
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Massachusetts General Hospital|Northwestern University|Washington University, St Louis
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dabus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dabus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dabus works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dabus’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Guilherme Dabus, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.