Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD

Gynecology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Cantuaria works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
    University Gynecologic Oncology - Atlanta
    960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 300-2990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colpopexy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colporrhaphy
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Pleural Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 23, 2018
    Dr Cantuaria is one of the best surgeons around. He corrected an error from a previous surgery that I had a long time ago. The surgery he performed on me was intensive but he did a great job!! I will be forever thankful to him for giving me my quality of life back! He has a great bedside manner & cares greatly about his patients. I highly recommend him!
    About Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871530634
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantuaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantuaria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantuaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantuaria works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cantuaria’s profile.

    Dr. Cantuaria has seen patients for Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantuaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantuaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantuaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantuaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantuaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

