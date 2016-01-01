Dr. Zokaeem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guilda Zokaeem, MD
Overview
Dr. Guilda Zokaeem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Zokaeem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
George S. Weinberger M.d. Cm Medical Corp.10309 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 858-2928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zokaeem?
About Dr. Guilda Zokaeem, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1053526780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zokaeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zokaeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zokaeem works at
Dr. Zokaeem speaks Arabic and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zokaeem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zokaeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zokaeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zokaeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.