Dr. Guilan Zhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guilan Zhou, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Zhou works at
Locations
Guilans Office8708 Justice Ave Ste C1, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Elderplan
- Medicaid
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s patience, kind and friendly. I’ve been seeing her for many years and I also took my mom who recovered from breast cancer and had depression to see her, my mom has never been so happy in before, I truly believe my mom found her way by talking to dr. Zhou and untie her unhappiness. We can’t thank dr Zhou enough, she’s a true angel!
About Dr. Guilan Zhou, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Mandarin and Shanghanese
- 1417010893
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Leb Hosp Ctr
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou speaks Mandarin and Shanghanese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
