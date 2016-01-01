Dr. Ludergnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guido Ludergnani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guido Ludergnani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MODENA / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.
Lakeview Center Inc1221 W Lakeview Ave, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 469-3500
- Baptist Hospital
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1407990856
- UNIVERSITY OF MODENA / FACULTY OF MEDICNE AND SURGERY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ludergnani accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludergnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludergnani has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludergnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludergnani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludergnani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludergnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludergnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.