Overview

Dr. Guido Leon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.



Dr. Leon works at Southwest Cardiovascular Center in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.