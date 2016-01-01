Dr. Guido Laporta Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laporta Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guido Laporta Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Guido Laporta Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dunmore, PA.
Dr. Laporta Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Laporta and Associates PC414 E Drinker St Ste 101, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 348-1757
-
2
Laporta & Associates120 Plaza Dr Ste F, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 766-9097
-
3
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 348-1757
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laporta Jr?
About Dr. Guido Laporta Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1205892684
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laporta Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laporta Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laporta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laporta Jr works at
Dr. Laporta Jr has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laporta Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laporta Jr speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Laporta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laporta Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laporta Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laporta Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.