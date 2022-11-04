See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Guido Barmaimon, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Guido Barmaimon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Barmaimon works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pulmonology in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bergen Surgical Specialists
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 707, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Guido Barmaimon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952748782
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
