Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD
Overview
Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I did not feel rushed. All my questions and concerns were answered
About Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679791818
Education & Certifications
- Oncology-Hematology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y. Immunology, Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation Service
- Internal Medicine, Medical University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.
- NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koehne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koehne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koehne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koehne has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koehne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehne.
