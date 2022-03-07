See All Hematologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Koehne works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Myeloma
Osteosarcoma
Bone Cancer
Myeloma

Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679791818
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Oncology-Hematology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y. Immunology, Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation Service
Residency
  • Internal Medicine, Medical University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.
Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Guenther Koehne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koehne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Koehne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koehne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koehne works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Koehne’s profile.

Dr. Koehne has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koehne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koehne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koehne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

