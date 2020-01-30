Dr. Guduru Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guduru Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Guduru Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.
Locations
-
1
Guduru R. Reddy MD2614 E Bankhead Hwy, Weatherford, TX 76087 Directions (817) 341-8646
-
2
Weatherford Regional Medical Center713 E Anderson St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 582-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I say he is the best heart doctor ever. I went to another heart doctor that told me I needed surgery and that I would be dead by 2012. I started going to Dr. Reddy and he laughed and said so you're supposed to be dead already. Yes. Lol. He said no your heart is not that bad. He's a great doctor. I'm alive and well. Lol
About Dr. Guduru Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.