Overview

Dr. Guduru Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Reddy works at Guduru Reddy, MD in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.