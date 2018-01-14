Overview

Dr. Gubert Tan, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Tan works at Ohio Health Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Physicians in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.