Dr. Gubbi Ranganath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



Dr. Ranganath works at Rxd of Pottsville in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.