Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD

Pediatrics
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. 

Dr. Kumar works at Glastonbury Pediatrics PLLC in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glastonbury Pediatrics PLLC
    131 New London Tpke Ste 322, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 781-8181
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Connecticut Children's - Hartford
  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 15, 2021
    Incredible pediatrician! Super caring and very knowledgeable. Highly recommend!
    Tracy Heath — Nov 15, 2021
    About Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598729931
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Allegheny University Hospitals
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Glastonbury Pediatrics PLLC in Glastonbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

