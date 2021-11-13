Overview

Dr. Guarionex Decastro, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital.



Dr. Decastro works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.