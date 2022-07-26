Overview

Dr. Guanning Lu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Lu works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Bell's Palsy and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

