See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Guanning Lu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Guanning Lu, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Guanning Lu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Lu works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Bell's Palsy and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview
    328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Bell's Palsy
Facial Fracture
Wound Repair
Bell's Palsy
Facial Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?

Jul 26, 2022
Dr. Lu and her team of care coordinators and residents are just wonderful. They made me feel comforted during a scary time through my new diagnosis of Bell’s palsy. She ensures to check all boxes with her assessments and she echo’s all concerns you have with equal resonance. My first impression was that she was very personable and pays heed to all the details you provide as a patient. Dr. Lu’s team then provided me with an imaging follow up very quickly.
A.M. — Jul 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Guanning Lu, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Guanning Lu, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lu to family and friends

Dr. Lu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Guanning Lu, MD.

About Dr. Guanning Lu, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558604728
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Guanning Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lu works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lu’s profile.

Dr. Lu has seen patients for Wound Repair, Bell's Palsy and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Guanning Lu, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.