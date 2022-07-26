Dr. Guanning Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guanning Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Guanning Lu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Lu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview328 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
Dr. Lu and her team of care coordinators and residents are just wonderful. They made me feel comforted during a scary time through my new diagnosis of Bell’s palsy. She ensures to check all boxes with her assessments and she echo’s all concerns you have with equal resonance. My first impression was that she was very personable and pays heed to all the details you provide as a patient. Dr. Lu’s team then provided me with an imaging follow up very quickly.
About Dr. Guanning Lu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Chinese
- 1558604728
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Wound Repair, Bell's Palsy and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Chinese.
Dr. Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.