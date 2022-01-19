Overview

Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Med Univ and is affiliated with Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Qu works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN with other offices in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.