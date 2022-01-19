Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Med Univ and is affiliated with Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Qu works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
-
2
Jackson Oncology Associates2969 Curran Dr N Ste 200, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 355-2485
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Rankin
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qu?
Dr. Qu is my doctor for 15 years for my blood cancer. His treatments helped me through quite a few relapse. I trust him dearly and prey for God continue to work through him to keep me healthy.
About Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1790780716
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Miss MC
- Beijing Med Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qu works at
Dr. Qu speaks Chinese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Qu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.