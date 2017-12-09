Dr. Guang-Shing Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guang-Shing Cheng, MD
Dr. Guang-Shing Cheng, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
University of Washington Medical Center1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Dr. Cheng, pulmonologist at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, correctly diagnosed my husband's lung condition while all other pulmonary specialists had a different diagnosis, one that required a riskier treatment. She seeks the least invasive treatment. Exudes confidence and clarity.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese.
