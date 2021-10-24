Overview

Dr. Guan Wu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY.



Dr. Wu works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY with other offices in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.