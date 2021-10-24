Dr. Guan Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guan Wu, MD
Dr. Guan Wu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-1700
Urmc Urology in Brighton (sawgrass)158 Sawgrass Dr Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-2838
Urmc Urology in Canandaigua229 Parrish St Ste 200, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 393-9119
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Initially, I stated I did not want invasive procedures, because I am 81 yrs. with Leukemia. I even attempted to leave the appointment for second"cysto" procedure. Dr. Wu entered, as I had dressed to leave. We Q and A until I felt known and that he just hoped for the best he could provide. I've remained his patient, with full confidence.
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
