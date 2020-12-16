See All Family Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Family Medicine
4 (8)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Guadalupe Pedrano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.

Dr. Pedrano works at Santa Maria Family Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Santa Maria Family Medical Clinic
    2209 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 226-0511

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr. Pedrano is compassionate, caring and patient. She really listens and tries to get to know you and what's important to you - if you don't tell her she is not afraid to ask the hard questions. She literally takes care of you and wants you to feel well and cared for. She remembers things that you share with her and you feel confident that she is listening to you. As a female who is also a three times a minority, I feel that she was the perfect match for me and my needs. She understood my concerns and worked with me. She recognizes mental health issues, nutrition and emotional supports as ways to improve your health - not just prescriptions. I miss her dearly now that I have moved out of state. She is a gem!
    About Dr. Guadalupe Pedrano, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174786073
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedrano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pedrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pedrano works at Santa Maria Family Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pedrano’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

