Dr. Grzegorz Skiba, MD

Pain Medicine
Dr. Grzegorz Skiba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from Pomeranian Medical University and is affiliated with Orthonebraska Hospital.

Dr. Skiba works at Comprehensive Interventional Pain Medicine in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Comprehensive Interventional Pain Medicine
    925 NE 30th Ter, Homestead, FL 33033 (786) 475-7703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Orthonebraska Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Injuries
Brain Disorders
Cancer Pain
Cancer Pain Management
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Discogenic Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Scoliosis
Severe Chronic Pain
Spasticity
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylosis
Sports Injuries
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vulvodynia
Whiplash
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 25, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Skiba for 7 years and I haven't been happier with his knowledge and bedside manner. I had an accident 15 years ago and it wasn't until Dr. Skiba that the doctors listen to me. He recommended radio frequency procedure and it improve my pain level and I didn't need narcotic drug m or steroid injections for 3 years. I highly recommend him and the homestead office.
    Belinda Perez — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Grzegorz Skiba, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1083600944
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Pomeranian Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grzegorz Skiba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skiba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skiba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skiba works at Comprehensive Interventional Pain Medicine in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Skiba’s profile.

    Dr. Skiba has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skiba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Skiba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skiba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skiba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skiba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

