Dr. Grzegorz Skiba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skiba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grzegorz Skiba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grzegorz Skiba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from Pomeranian Medical University and is affiliated with Orthonebraska Hospital.
Dr. Skiba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Interventional Pain Medicine925 NE 30th Ter, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (786) 475-7703
Hospital Affiliations
- Orthonebraska Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skiba?
I have been a patient of Dr. Skiba for 7 years and I haven't been happier with his knowledge and bedside manner. I had an accident 15 years ago and it wasn't until Dr. Skiba that the doctors listen to me. He recommended radio frequency procedure and it improve my pain level and I didn't need narcotic drug m or steroid injections for 3 years. I highly recommend him and the homestead office.
About Dr. Grzegorz Skiba, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, German and Polish
- 1083600944
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Pomeranian Medical University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skiba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skiba accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skiba works at
Dr. Skiba has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skiba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skiba speaks German and Polish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Skiba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skiba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skiba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skiba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.