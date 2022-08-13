Overview

Dr. Grzegorz Obara, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna|Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Obara works at Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.