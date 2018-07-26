Overview

Dr. Grzegorz Majcher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from POMORSKA MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Kidney Infection and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.