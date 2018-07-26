Dr. Majcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grzegorz Majcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Grzegorz Majcher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from POMORSKA MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Kidney Infection and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3858 W Carson St Ste 123, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Majcher saved my life on 2 separate hospital stays the past 6 years and has been my primary doctor since. He's one of the few doctors that actually care about patients health and well-being. I feel comfortable speaking about my issues and he explains my concerns clearly. He's very friendly and always in a pleasant mood under lots of pressure and stress. I'm grateful that he's my doctor.
About Dr. Grzegorz Majcher, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003849233
Education & Certifications
- POMORSKA MEDICAL ACADEMY
