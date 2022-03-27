Dr. Grzegorz Kurzydlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzydlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grzegorz Kurzydlo, MD
Overview
Dr. Grzegorz Kurzydlo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Nicolaus Copernicus Medical Academy and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kurzydlo works at
Locations
-
1
Grzegorz Kurzydlo M.d. P.A.19411 McKay Dr Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 570-4112Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurzydlo?
I can always trust that when I’m having a follow-up appointment here, Dr.K will address my needs to the best of his abilities. I was off-put once when I tried to talk to him about my health struggles and he just dismissed them and referred me to psychotherapy, but I really think maybe it was his place to give some input since he does prescribe my medications. Other than that he is very knowledgeable , calm and collected. I don’t always get the words out for what my symptoms are or how they can be improved upon but he still helps get to the bottom of my issues. I would recommend him for psychiatry needs as well as neurological-psych needs.
About Dr. Grzegorz Kurzydlo, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Malay, Polish and Spanish
- 1083611925
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- St Vincents Midtown Hospital
- Nicolaus Copernicus Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurzydlo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurzydlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurzydlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurzydlo works at
Dr. Kurzydlo has seen patients for Tension Headache, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurzydlo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurzydlo speaks Cantonese, Malay, Polish and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurzydlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurzydlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurzydlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurzydlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.