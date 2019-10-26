Dr. Grigory Gelikman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelikman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grigory Gelikman, MD
Overview
Dr. Grigory Gelikman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from ACKERMAN INSTITUTE FOR FAMILY THERAPY.
Dr. Gelikman works at
Locations
-
1
National Health Laboratories Inc725 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-7546
-
2
Associates in Dermatology7824 Lake Underhill Rd Ste J, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 846-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Apopka Office531 Wekiva Commons Cir, Apopka, FL 32712 Directions (407) 846-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Associates in Dermatology Inc530 Ocoee Commerce Pkwy, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 846-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelikman?
Very professional, skilled, and thorough. Cares about patient’s well-being and good results. Staff is friendly and well trained. Highly recommend Dr. Gelikman.
About Dr. Grigory Gelikman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679892814
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN INSTITUTE FOR FAMILY THERAPY
- Anatomic Pathology, Dermatopathology and Pathology Recertification
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelikman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelikman accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelikman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelikman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelikman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelikman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelikman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelikman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.