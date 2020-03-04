Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashkevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD
Overview
Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 677-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience as a patient of Dr. Mashkevich. He was very attentive and understanding with all my concerns before we proceeded with the scheduled procedure. The office environment was pleasant and the staff was very friendly and helpful. I would recommend Dr. Mashkevich to my friends and family.
About Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1346398690
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology
