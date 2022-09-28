See All Gastroenterologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Grigoriy Gurvits, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Grigoriy Gurvits, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Gurvits works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-9100
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
  2. 2
    Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates
    530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3095
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Nyu
    240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3095
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Nyu Center for Women's Health
    207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-3300

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Duodenal Polypectomy
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Svetlana Makarova I express my deep gratitude to Dr.Grigoriy E. Gurvits - an excellent specialist who loves his work. Dr. Gurvits is a wonderful person, a sympathetic doctor! Thanks also to all the medical staff!
    Svetlana Makarova — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Grigoriy Gurvits, MD

    Gastroenterology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1497070320
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grigoriy Gurvits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurvits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurvits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurvits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurvits has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurvits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurvits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurvits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurvits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurvits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

