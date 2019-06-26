Overview

Dr. Grigor Varlakov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homosassa, FL. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai School of Medicine



Dr. Varlakov works at Access Health Care Physicians, LLC in Homosassa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.