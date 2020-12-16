Dr. Griffith Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Griffith Evans, MD
Dr. Griffith Evans, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and CHI Health St. Mary's.
Momenta Pain Care1805 N 145th St, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 282-8339Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- CHI Health St. Mary's
Dr. Evans is very attentive when listening to the issues to best understand how to help. I felt like he wasn’t going to walk away until he asked me everything he needed to understand. I quickly decided to have both knees done and the results were amazing. I am confident in going back to have more done soon. My knees felt so good I want to inquire about other areas to inject platelets. Let the body heal the body. My friend did this 3 years ago and he is running marathons at 64.
- Regenerative Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1730137761
- Creighton University|State University Of New York At Stony Brook|University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology
