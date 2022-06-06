See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Griffin Santarelli, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (5)
10 years of experience
Dr. Griffin Santarelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Santarelli works at Howard H. Ginsburg MD PC in Phoenix, AZ.

    Howard H. Ginsburg MD PC
    222 W Thomas Rd Ste 307, Phoenix, AZ 85013
    Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016
    St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
  St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Jun 06, 2022
    Dr Santarelli not only saved my life, but also gave me back my desire to live. His care and expertise are beyond exceptional. He explains everything thoroughly but also in layman's terms so you can understand. And then his great personality makes you almost enjoy whatever news he is delivering because he just makes you feel so at ease. He does not dismiss what is serious but he also does not let you dwell on this but keep the faith that everything is going to work out ok. Totally believable because he speaks the truth and at least my experience the outcomes have far exceeded any expectations set.
    THERESA LEYES — Jun 06, 2022
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    10 years of experience
    English
    1093158735
    UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Dr. Santarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Santarelli works at Howard H. Ginsburg MD PC in Phoenix, AZ.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Santarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

