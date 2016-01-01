Dr. Griffin Coffelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Griffin Coffelt, MD
Overview
Dr. Griffin Coffelt, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Coffelt works at
Locations
1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Griffin Coffelt, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1417057811
Education & Certifications
- Christiana/The Medical Center of Delaware
- St. Elizabethâ€™s Medical Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffelt accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coffelt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coffelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffelt works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffelt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffelt.
