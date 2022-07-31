Overview

Dr. Griffin Baum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Baum works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill in New York, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.