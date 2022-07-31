Dr. Griffin Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Griffin Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Griffin Baum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-3900
Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 665-6784
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Phelps755 N Broadway Ste 430, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 269-1930
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything of what would happen before surgery.
About Dr. Griffin Baum, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316236045
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
