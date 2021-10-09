Dr. Van Dyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grietje Van Dyk, MD
Dr. Grietje Van Dyk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group3851 Katella Ave Ste 150, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 314-1400
Southern California Eye Physicians and Surgeons3771 Katella Ave Ste 209, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 314-1400
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Van Dyk was very professional and took time to listen to my concerns. She gave me instructions on how to help the correct the issue I can do at home. She also remember seeing me two years ago with a broken bone and asked how my hand was feeling and if there were any issues with it.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1003126830
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Van Dyk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Dyk speaks Dutch.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.