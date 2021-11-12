See All Dermatologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Gretchen Vanderbeek, MD

Dermatology
5 (364)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gretchen Vanderbeek, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Vanderbeek works at Providence Med Grp Northeast in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Group Infectious Disease Consultants East
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 540, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 882-2778
  2. 2
    Portland
    10215 Sw Hall Blvd, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 245-2415
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 364 ratings
    Patient Ratings (364)
    5 Star
    (329)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gretchen Vanderbeek, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023279064
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Providence Portland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Reed College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gretchen Vanderbeek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderbeek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanderbeek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanderbeek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanderbeek works at Providence Med Grp Northeast in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Vanderbeek’s profile.

    Dr. Vanderbeek has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderbeek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    364 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderbeek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderbeek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderbeek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderbeek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

