Dr. Toler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gretchen Toler, MD
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Toler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Toler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Dallas, Texas - Glen Lakes5477 Glen Lakes Dr Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-9391
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toler?
One of the best doctors I have ever had. She spends a lot of time with you and is very thorough. Isvery knowledgeable about traditional medicine and vitamins/supplements.
About Dr. Gretchen Toler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477629699
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas Christian University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toler works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Toler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.