Dr. Gretchen Shull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Shull, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Carthage and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Dr. Shull works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Endocrinology - Joplin100 Mercy Way Ste 580, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 556-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Carthage
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always listens to me and works to develop realistic treatment options.
About Dr. Gretchen Shull, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689621336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shull has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shull.
