Overview

Dr. Gretchen Petterway, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT.



Dr. Petterway works at CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners - Shreveport Bossier in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.