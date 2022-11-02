Dr. Gretchen Perschke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perschke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Perschke, DPM
Dr. Gretchen Perschke, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Perschke works at
Family Foot Care104 Technology Dr Ste 103, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 482-4192Monday1:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Zelienople Office322 S Main St, Zelienople, PA 16063 Directions (724) 482-4192Wednesday12:00pm - 4:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr Gretchen is the most kind, and most intelligent doctor! She always shows compassion to her patients with a smile on her face! Thank you Doctor Gretchen for making me feel not just like a patient but like family!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1114551140
- Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine
- Washington and Jefferson College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Perschke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perschke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perschke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perschke works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perschke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perschke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perschke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perschke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.