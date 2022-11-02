Overview

Dr. Gretchen Perschke, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Perschke works at Family Foot Care in Butler, PA with other offices in Zelienople, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.