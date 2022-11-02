See All Podiatric Surgeons in Butler, PA
Dr. Gretchen Perschke, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Dr. Gretchen Perschke, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Perschke works at Family Foot Care in Butler, PA with other offices in Zelienople, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Family Foot Care
    104 Technology Dr Ste 103, Butler, PA 16001 (724) 482-4192
    Monday
    1:30pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Zelienople Office
    322 S Main St, Zelienople, PA 16063 (724) 482-4192
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Butler Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Contracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Burning Pain Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callosities, Hereditary Painful Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Skin Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Lateral Ankle Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Due to Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Congenital Vertical Talus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Corticosteroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot And Ankle Osteophyte Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Odor Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Swelling Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gas Gangrene Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Geriatric Nursing Home Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hereditary Lymphedema Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Sores Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans of Tarsal Bone Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bone Problems Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyoderma Gangrenosum Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Recurrent Falls Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Synostoses, Tarsal, Carpal, and Digital Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr Gretchen is the most kind, and most intelligent doctor! She always shows compassion to her patients with a smile on her face! Thank you Doctor Gretchen for making me feel not just like a patient but like family!
    Sally — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Gretchen Perschke, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    5 years of experience
    English
    1114551140
    Education & Certifications

    Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine
    Washington and Jefferson College
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
