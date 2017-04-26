Overview

Dr. Gretchen Perilli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Perilli works at LVPG Endocrinology-1243 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.