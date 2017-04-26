Dr. Gretchen Perilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Perilli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gretchen Perilli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Perilli works at
Helwig Health Diabetes Center1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2800, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6790
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love Dr. Perilli! She spends so much time with me and explains everything thoroughly.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043306343
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Perilli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perilli has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.