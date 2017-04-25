Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gretchen Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
-
1
North Point OB/GYN1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 350, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-3555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Dawsonville / Satellite81 Northside Dawson Dr Ste 305, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (678) 246-5210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
Dr. Mitchell has such a wonderful bedside manner. She is so easy to talk to! Great doctor!
About Dr. Gretchen Mitchell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154457216
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.