Dr. Gretchen Makai, MD
Dr. Gretchen Makai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Center for Advanced Gynecology4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2103, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4410
- Christiana Hospital
Dr. Makai is amazingly capable and treated my condition thoroughly. I felt confident in her care from the first consultation. She took the time to understand my issues and I would recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Gretchen Makai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Greek
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Makai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makai has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makai speaks Greek.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Makai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makai.
