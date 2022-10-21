Dr. Gretchen Kreizenbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreizenbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Kreizenbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Kreizenbeck, MD is a Dermatologist in Upper St Clair, PA.
Dr. Kreizenbeck works at
Locations
-
1
Horvath Dermatology110 Fort Couch Rd Ste 203, Upper St Clair, PA 15241 Directions (412) 831-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kreizenbeck?
When I first needed annual exams by a dermatologist, I kept trying different doctors each year - until I found Dr. Kreizenbeck. Now, I see her for every appointment, regardless of where she is practicing. She is thorough, professional, caring, and clearly explains all of my options.
About Dr. Gretchen Kreizenbeck, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1770761777
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreizenbeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreizenbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreizenbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreizenbeck works at
Dr. Kreizenbeck has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreizenbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreizenbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreizenbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreizenbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreizenbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.