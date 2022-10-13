Dr. Gretchen Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Garcia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Mindful Behavioral Health2201 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 499-6932
Michelle Kaplan MD PA5130 Linton Blvd Ste B2, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-6933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She was my very first psychiatrist and she has set the standard for me. She is incredible!
About Dr. Gretchen Garcia, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
