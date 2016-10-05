Overview

Dr. Gretchen Frey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Frey works at HealthMark in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.