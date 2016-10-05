Dr. Gretchen Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Frey, MD
Dr. Gretchen Frey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
HealthMark4700 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 584-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Gretchen really seems to care and have a lot of compassion for her patients. Instead of rushing through to the next patient, she took time to hear my long list of complaints and offered very helpful solutions. When medication was too expensive she offered me a coupon.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frey speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.