Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gretchen Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Campbell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Kca Pllc4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 609, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 550-1800
Clarksville Office2292 Dalton Dr Ste E, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (615) 550-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Although the place was a little hard to find, it is a hidden gem of a doctor's office. I was a little anxious about seeing a new doctor. Dr. Campbell was very welcoming and professional. She was interested in what had been happening in the past and my present symptoms leading to a thorough examination. She talked to me about possibilities and asked many questions to rule out or confirm. I did not feel rushed nor did I have to wait to be seen long. A procedure was done the next day, Tiffany her assistant was friendly and reassured me several times. Dr. Campbell calmed me when I thought I couldn't do the second part. She was very clear about what was happening and why it was necessary. Medicine was prescribed to alleviate one symptom and I feel so much better. I am having further testing but I feel confident with her, there will be a resolution to my issue.
About Dr. Gretchen Campbell, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225125354
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
