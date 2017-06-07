Overview

Dr. Gretchen Ahrendt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO.



Dr. Ahrendt works at University of CO Hospital - Out Patient Psychiatric Clinic in Aurora, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.