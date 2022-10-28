Overview

Dr. Greta Warta, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Sapulpa.



Dr. Warta works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Broken Arrow, OK with other offices in Sapulpa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.