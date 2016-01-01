Dr. Greta Guyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greta Guyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greta Guyer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Guyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas Health Systm Phys Prtnrs500 Poplar St Ste 202, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 346-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guyer?
About Dr. Greta Guyer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477623775
Education & Certifications
- Marshall U Sch Med
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guyer works at
Dr. Guyer has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.