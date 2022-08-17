Overview

Dr. Greta Flaherty, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Flaherty works at Atrium Health - Floyd Primary Care in Rome, GA with other offices in Centre, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.